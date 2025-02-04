Bengaluru to remain warmer than usual till next week, cooler winds expected soon: Report

Bengaluru residents will continue to experience warmer-than-usual temperatures for the rest of the week, with relief expected only after next Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city has been experiencing an unusual spike in temperatures since last weekend.

As reported by Deccan Herald, scientists attribute the rise in temperatures to easterly winds from Tamil Nadu, which have been bringing warm air to Bengaluru and South Interior Karnataka. Cooler conditions are expected when northeasterly winds begin to flow towards the city next week.

The city has been experiencing an unusual spike in temperatures since last weekend. The maximum temperature over the past three days has remained above 31°C, compared to the normal 29.5°C for February.

On Monday, the Bengaluru meteorological centre recorded a maximum of 31.9°C—2.4°C above normal. The city observatory noted even higher temperatures on Sunday (32.5°C) and Saturday (32.2°C). The biggest jump was observed between January 30 and 31, when the temperature rose from 29.9°C to 31.4°C.

However, meteorologists clarified that this rise does not indicate an early onset of summer, the DH report further added. February temperatures over the years have shown similar fluctuations. Between 1981 and 2010, the mean maximum temperature for February was 30.7°C. The current heat wave is largely due to dry air, clear skies, and an anticyclonic circulation over central India, preventing cloud formation over Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD has ruled out rainfall for the next week but expects temperatures to drop slightly once the wind direction shifts.

Bengaluru weather today

The temperature in Bengaluru today, is 27.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.96 °C and 30.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17 per cent and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 6.45 am and will set at 6.21 pm.

