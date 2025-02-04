Bengaluru airport announces flight disruptions ahead of Aero India 2025 show. Check details

Ahead of the 15th edition of Aero India scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, Kempegowda International Airport has announced temporary flight disruptions between February 5 and 14 due to airspace restrictions. Gambhir, who returned to India after seven years in the San Francisco Bay Area, was impressed by Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

In a post on X, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR) advised the passengers to stay updated on the revised airspace closure timings and flight schedules as notified by the respective airline.

"On account of the Aero India Show from February 5 to 14, passengers travelling through BLR Airport are advised to stay updated on the revised airspace closure timings and flight schedules as notified by the respective airline. Kindly plan your travel time to and from the airport accordingly. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the post reads.

The 15th edition of Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2025, will be held from February 10 to 14 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this event, themed "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," aims to foster global partnerships, promote indigenisation, and explore new avenues in the global aerospace value chain.

The first three days of the event--February 10, 11, and 12--will be reserved for business engagements, providing a platform for Indian and foreign companies to collaborate.

The final two days, February 13 and 14, will be public days, featuring stunning air displays and static exhibitions of advanced military platforms.

Highlights of the event include the curtain-raiser, the inaugural ceremony, the Defence Ministers' Conclave, the CEOs' Round Table, the Manthan Start-up Event, and dynamic aerobatic performances.

A significant feature of Aero India 2025 is the Defence Ministers' Conclave, themed "BRIDGE--Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement." This platform will encourage strategic partnerships, focusing on global resilience and cooperation amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

Bilateral meetings with key officials, including the Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff, and others, will further bolster defence ties and pave the way for new collaborations with friendly nations.

India's commitment to the Make-in-India initiative will take centre stage at the India Pavilion, which will showcase the nation's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.

The pavilion will also spotlight innovations by Indian start-ups, with the iDEX Pavilion dedicated to state-of-the-art products developed by entrepreneurs.

