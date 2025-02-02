Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aero India 2025: Bengaluru airport revises airspace closures, travelers advised to plan ahead

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2025 03:51 PM IST

 Passengers should verify their flight schedules as operations will be halted during specified hours on several days.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has announced revised airspace closure timings from February 5 to 14 to accommodate the Aero India Show 2025. In an advisory released on Sunday, KIA urged passengers to stay updated on flight schedules by checking with their respective airlines.

Aero India 2025, recognized as one of the premier global aerospace and defense exhibitions. (ANI Photo)
Aero India 2025, recognized as one of the premier global aerospace and defense exhibitions. (ANI Photo)

Also Read - Air India Express launches daily direct flights between Mangaluru and New Delhi, boosting connectivity

As per the official statement, airspace restrictions will be in place on multiple days. On February 5, 6, and 8, flight operations will be halted from 9 AM to 12 PM and again from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. On February 7 and 9, airspace will remain closed between 9 AM and 11 AM, with an additional closure from 3 PM to 4:30 PM on February 7. February 10 will see restrictions from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and later from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. On February 11 and 12, flight movements will be restricted between 12 PM and 2:30 PM. Finally, on February 13 and 14, airspace will be closed from 9:30 AM to 12 PM, followed by another closure from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

Also Read - How Union Budget 2025 could be a ‘game changer’ for Bengaluru's property market

Aero India 2025, recognized as one of the premier global aerospace and defense exhibitions, will showcase state-of-the-art aircraft and technologies, attracting participants from around the world. Given the large turnout expected, Bengaluru Police have planned traffic diversions to ease congestion.

Authorities recommend visitors park their vehicles at designated free parking spaces at GKVK Campus and Jakkur Airfield. To facilitate smoother transportation, BMTC will operate complimentary shuttle bus services between these parking locations and the event venue.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On