Aero India 2025: Bengaluru airport revises airspace closures, travelers advised to plan ahead

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has announced revised airspace closure timings from February 5 to 14 to accommodate the Aero India Show 2025. In an advisory released on Sunday, KIA urged passengers to stay updated on flight schedules by checking with their respective airlines. Aero India 2025, recognized as one of the premier global aerospace and defense exhibitions. (ANI Photo)

As per the official statement, airspace restrictions will be in place on multiple days. On February 5, 6, and 8, flight operations will be halted from 9 AM to 12 PM and again from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. On February 7 and 9, airspace will remain closed between 9 AM and 11 AM, with an additional closure from 3 PM to 4:30 PM on February 7. February 10 will see restrictions from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and later from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. On February 11 and 12, flight movements will be restricted between 12 PM and 2:30 PM. Finally, on February 13 and 14, airspace will be closed from 9:30 AM to 12 PM, followed by another closure from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

Aero India 2025, recognized as one of the premier global aerospace and defense exhibitions, will showcase state-of-the-art aircraft and technologies, attracting participants from around the world. Given the large turnout expected, Bengaluru Police have planned traffic diversions to ease congestion.

Authorities recommend visitors park their vehicles at designated free parking spaces at GKVK Campus and Jakkur Airfield. To facilitate smoother transportation, BMTC will operate complimentary shuttle bus services between these parking locations and the event venue.