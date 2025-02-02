Air India Express launches daily direct flights between Mangaluru and New Delhi, boosting connectivity

Air India Express has bolstered air connectivity in Karnataka by launching a daily direct flight between Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and Delhi International Airport. The new service is expected to provide travelers with enhanced convenience and flexibility. Air India Express launches Mangaluru-New Delhi flight. (PTI)

According to an official press release from MIA, the inaugural flight, IX 1552, took off from Mangaluru at 6:40 AM and landed in Delhi at 9:35 AM on February 1. Simultaneously, flight IX 2768 departed from Delhi at 6:40 AM, arriving in Mangaluru at 9:35 AM. In a ceremonial gesture, the first flight received a water cannon salute from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team at Mangaluru International Airport. The inaugural journey carried 167 passengers to Delhi, while 144 passengers traveled to Mangaluru from the national capital.

A Mangaluru Airport official highlighted the benefits of the new service, stating, “This flight will not only cater to business and leisure travelers but will also improve transit options for those connecting to other domestic and international destinations. Strengthening air connectivity remains our key priority to support the region’s growing travel demands.”

With Air India Express introducing this direct service, passengers now have two daily flight options between Mangaluru and Delhi, complementing an existing evening service operated by IndiGo. The additional route is anticipated to cut down travel time and increase flight choices for passengers commuting between the two cities.

In a bid to further expand its presence in Karnataka, Air India Express recently introduced two weekend flights linking Mangaluru to Pune. With the Delhi route now operational, the airline is set to contribute to the growth of trade, tourism, and education, while also playing a role in fostering economic development in the region.

