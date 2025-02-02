Menu Explore
Karnataka declared ‘Naxal free’ after last maoist surrenders in Chikkamagaluru

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Kotehonda Ravindra (44), a resident of Kotehonda in Hulagaru Bail near Kigga, Sringeri Taluk surrendered in front of Chikkamagaluru SP. 

In a major breakthrough, Karnataka has been declared Naxal-free following the surrender of a Naxalite in Chikkamagaluru district. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Amathe confirmed the development, stating, "With this surrender, Karnataka is now Naxal-free."

The encounter comes in line with central government's vow to “end Naxalism” by 2026.(PTI/File)
Kotehonda Ravindra (44), a resident of Kotehonda in Hulagaru Bail near Kigga, Sringeri Taluk, had been living in the forests for years. On Friday, he arrived in Sringeri and voluntarily surrendered before SP Amathe. Following this, he was taken to Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, where the formal surrender procedures were completed.

As per SP Amathe, Ravindra is classified as an 'A' category Naxalite under the updated Surrender Policy, which came into effect on March 14, 2024. Under the government’s rehabilitation package, he is entitled to financial assistance of 7.5 lakh. Additionally, if he chooses, he will receive skill training along with a monthly stipend of 5,000.

Authorities revealed that Ravindra has a total of 27 cases registered against him, including 13 in Chikkamagaluru alone. His involvement in Naxal activities extended beyond Karnataka, covering Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well. He had been operating underground since 2007.

The surrender process was witnessed by several officials, including Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H S Keerthana and Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee member K P Shripal. According to SP Amathe, Karnataka has now seen 21 Naxal surrenders in total, marking a significant milestone in the state’s fight against insurgency.

In January, six Naxalites from Karnataka surrendered before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, signaling their decision to renounce armed struggle. As a symbolic gesture of giving up militancy, Latha Mundagaru, one of the surrendered Naxalites, handed over her uniform along with a copy of her memorandum to the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah welcomed Latha and her five associates by presenting them with roses and copies of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing the state’s commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration for those willing to return to mainstream.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
