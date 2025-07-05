Traffic curbs announced for Neeraj Chopra's Javelin event at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium today

The Javelin Throw Competition – Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 has taken centre stage at the iconic Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. Named after India’s Olympic gold medallist and world-renowned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the event is expected to draw a crowd of over 15,000 attendees, including dignitaries, sports enthusiasts, and spectators. Double Olympic medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra addresses a press conference on the inaugural edition of the upcoming 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' event, in Bengaluru on Friday.(Arunkumar Rao)

ALSO READ | Neeraj Chopra reclaims world No. 1 spot, Arshad Nadeem fourth in javelin throw rankings

In anticipation of the high turnout, the Halasuru Gate Traffic Police have rolled out a series of traffic management measures around the Kanteerava Stadium. Commuters are being urged to avoid the area and opt for Metro and other public transport options to ease congestion.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man wants to pay you to drive better with UPI rewards and AI compliments

Traffic Diversions and Parking Guidelines

To accommodate the large volume of attendees and ensure smooth traffic flow, authorities have designated the following parking areas for event participants:

St. Joseph’s College (entry for vehicles with event passes only) UB City Mall Parking (pay and park) King’s Way/Lane (pay and park)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man battles 3-hour traffic to reach office: ‘Could’ve reached Chennai faster’

Meanwhile, parking has been strictly prohibited on the following roads around the stadium:

K B Road Vittal Mallya Road RRMR Road N R Road K G Road Nrupathunga Road Sheshadri Road Devanga Road Ambedkar Road (both sides)

Traffic authorities have issued a public advisory requesting cooperation from citizens, especially during peak hours. Commuters traveling through the central business district are advised to plan alternate routes.