Neeraj Chopra reclaims world No. 1 spot, Arshad Nadeem fourth in javelin throw rankings

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has reclaimed top spot in the World Rankings, in the most recent list released by World Athletics this week. Neeraj lost the No. 1 position to Anderson Peters on September 17 last year, after the Grenadian athlete clinched victory at the Diamond League Final in Brussels. Neeraj Chopra has reclaimed top spot in the javelin rankings, Arshad Nadeem is fourth.(AP)

Currently, Neeraj has 1445 points, and Peters has 1431. Meanwhile, German ace Anderson Peters is third with 1407 points, followed by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who is fourth with 1370.

Neeraj will be defending his World Championships title in Tokyo in September. He began his season with an invitational meet in Potchefstroom, where he claimed gold with a 84.52m throw. Then in the Diamond League opener in Doha, he breached the 90m mark for the first time with a throw of 90.23m. Despite the milestone, he had to settle for second place, behind Weber. Then, at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow, he came second with a throw of 84.14m.

He finally defeated Weber at the Paris Diamond League, with an opening throw of 88.16m. Then he got his third win of the season at the Ostrava Golden Spike with a throw of 88.16m.

Neeraj will next be in action at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on July 5.

After breaching the 90m mark, he told RevSportz, “A lot of people had questions. Many even used to say that it won’t happen because I have been trying to breach 90m since 2018. I had reached 88-89 many times, but not 90m. So finally, not mine, but the burden is off the shoulders of Indians.”

He is also currently working with javelin legend Zelezny, who is chief coach and was appointed in that role last year. Neeraj has revealed that they have been working together since February only.