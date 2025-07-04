Bengaluru man battles 3-hour traffic to reach office: ‘Could’ve reached Chennai faster’

Bengaluru, long infamous for its gridlocked roads and relentless traffic snarls, has once again become the centre of online discussion — this time, sparked by a Reddit post that captured the daily struggle of commuting in the city. A Bengaluru commuter shared a 3-hour travel ordeal on Reddit.(PTI)

A Reddit user by the name @Adventurous_Cod_432 shared his harrowing morning journey from Kundalahalli to Manyata Tech Park — a commute that took him nearly three hours to complete.

A commute turned ordeal

In a post titled "Kundalahalli to Manyata Tech Park — 3 hours. I could’ve reached Chennai faster.", the user detailed his chaotic morning, writing:

“Left at 7:30 am. Reached at 10:25 am. First 30 minutes just spent getting out of my own area. Tried BMTC → Stuck. Tried Rapido → Cancelled. Tried Uber → Driver asked me ‘Sir, where is Manyata?’ and ended the trip. I just reached office — and my manager said you’re early today. This is not traffic. This is trauma.”

Internet reacts

The relatable experience drew widespread reaction, with many users chiming in with their own tales of traffic misery.

One commenter wrote, “Time to look for a remote job,” while another sympathised saying, “As someone who travels from Kengeri to Manyata, I understand how painful this is. Even cabs are costly from my area. I either go to Hebbal by BMTC or to Tin Factory metro station and then take a bus. It still takes 2+ hours on a normal day.”

Another remarked, “Agreed, I haven't seen a worse situation than now.” One user even admitted, “I might start work in Bengaluru soon, and I’m scared reading about all this traffic stuff.”

Other said “All companies should provide shuttle services if they want us in the office,” said one. Another user sarcastically added, “Maybe walking would have been faster.”