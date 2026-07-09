France vs Morocco LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe chases Lionel Messi as FRA start favourites
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: France have justified their favourites tag throughout the tournament and will look to reinforce that reputation against Morocco.
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The World Cup quarterfinals get underway with a blockbuster meeting between France and Morocco, as both sides chase a place in the last four. France have lived up to expectations throughout the tournament and will be eager to underline their status as one of the favourites. Much of the spotlight will once again fall on Kylian Mbappé, who trails Lionel Messi by just one goal in the Golden Boot race. Morocco, meanwhile, have extra motivation after their semifinal defeat to France at the last World Cup. The Atlas Lions will be hoping to turn the tables this time and move a step closer to another historic run....Read More
However, Morocco have suffered a significant setback ahead of the contest. In-form forward Ismael Saibari has been ruled out after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during the 3-0 Round of 16 victory over Canada. Despite the absence of one of his key attacking players, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has made it clear that Morocco will not change their approach as they prepare to face the two-time world champions.
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: MAR look for 2022 revenge!
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco head into the quarterfinal unbeaten in their last 10 matches since reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final in January. They will also be chasing a first-ever victory over France, having lost four and drawn two of their previous six meetings with Les Bleus.
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe leads French attack!
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: With seven goals to his name, Kylian Mbappe continues to spearhead France's dangerous attack alongside Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola as Les Bleus target a third straight FIFA World Cup semifinal appearance.
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: MAR to miss Ismael Saibari!
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco have suffered a major setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France, with in-form forward Ismael Saibari ruled out through injury. The Atlas Lions will now have to cope without one of their key attacking players as they look to upset the two-time world champions and secure a historic place in the semifinals.
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog of quarter-final match between France and Morocco.