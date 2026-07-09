France vs Morocco LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe chases Lionel Messi as FRA start favourites

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France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

France vs Morocco LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The World Cup quarterfinals get underway with a blockbuster meeting between France and Morocco, as both sides chase a place in the last four. France have lived up to expectations throughout the tournament and will be eager to underline their status as one of the favourites. Much of the spotlight will once again fall on Kylian Mbappé, who trails Lionel Messi by just one goal in the Golden Boot race. Morocco, meanwhile, have extra motivation after their semifinal defeat to France at the last World Cup. The Atlas Lions will be hoping to turn the tables this time and move a step closer to another historic run. However, Morocco have suffered a significant setback ahead of the contest. In-form forward Ismael Saibari has been ruled out after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during the 3-0 Round of 16 victory over Canada. Despite the absence of one of his key attacking players, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has made it clear that Morocco will not change their approach as they prepare to face the two-time world champions. ...Read More

However, Morocco have suffered a significant setback ahead of the contest. In-form forward Ismael Saibari has been ruled out after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during the 3-0 Round of 16 victory over Canada. Despite the absence of one of his key attacking players, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has made it clear that Morocco will not change their approach as they prepare to face the two-time world champions.