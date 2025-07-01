Bengaluru traffic misery: Man asks 'Will I reach office before lunch?' as he waits 40 minutes to cover 3 km

A Bengaluru man’s simple question about reaching office on time has gone viral- all because of how painfully slow his commute was. Shubham Choudhary (@shubhamc817) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying it will take him 40 minutes to cover just 3 km- from Sri Jagannath Temple in Agara to Sarjapur signal. Stuck on a 3 km stretch in Bengaluru near Sarjapur, Shubham Choudhary captured his frustrating morning ride.(Screengrab X/@shubhamc817)

In his post, Shubham wrote: “40 minutes just to reach Sarjapur signal from Sri Jagannath Temple (Agara). Barely 3 km. And looking at the road ahead, the real battle’s just begun.”

The post quickly caught attention on X, with thousands of users reacting, sharing their own stories, and commenting they could totally relate.

“Will I reach office before lunch? Doubt it." the caption of the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Shubham Choudhary shared the post on June 30, and until now it has garnered more than 18,000 views and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Many X users said the post was highly relatable, with some calling it “peak Bengaluru moment” and others joking that 40 minutes for 3 km is “actually normal here.”

One of the users, @shubhamc817, commented, “Bangalore’s given me more than I could ever complain about- growth, people, opportunity, everything. I believe : A 3 km jam won’t shake that.”

A second user, @Shreejitswain, commented, “There needs to govt intervention. Proper traffic management plan should be in place when allowing office and commercial expansion . Almost all tech parks on ORR are expanding with no proper infrastructure.”

Another user @HeemanshuM2910, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Better finish your lunch and login”.

Some X users replied with similar traffic horror stories, saying the city’s roads test everyone’s patience.