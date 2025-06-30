'Ticking time bomb': Bengaluru resident slams city's infrastructure after chaotic early morning incidents

A Bengaluru resident’s early morning experience has sparked concern on Reddit over the city’s deteriorating infrastructure. Posting under the username @Competitive-Try-6409, the user recounted two troubling events that unfolded in the span of just a few hours. A Bengaluru resident flagged collapsing infrastructure after witnessing a beam fall and a 3:30 am traffic jam,(PTI)

“I've been in Bangalore for the last 10 years and it is in the worst condition I've seen,” the user wrote. “Right now the city is literally witnessing a negative compound effect—small negligence in all areas has snowballed into this ticking time bomb.”

Two events, one grim morning

In a post titled “Blr Infra is collapsing”, the user detailed two incidents that occurred on the same morning. “Took me almost 2 hrs to travel from Indiranagar to Manyata tech park via ORR due to traffic jam. Mind you this was at 3:30 am,” they wrote, emphasising the absurdity of encountering such congestion at an hour typically considered traffic-free.

The second event occurred just a couple of hours later. “Beam collapse in front of Elements mall—entire route is blocked (5:40 am). Saw glass pieces on the road, I believe it must have fallen on a car (can’t verify). Pretty sure it's gonna be pandemonium there today,” the post continued.

Check out the post here:

Online reactions

The post has struck a chord with fellow Redditors.

One user commented, “What are the techies gonna do? Mass organised protest or something? Lol. All we know is buying an apartment in nicer areas before others, Bangalorian can.” Another wrote, “Already collapsed. Combine that with all the dumb moves the govt is making, Bengaluru is slowly becoming unliveable.”

A different take came from someone who had a more recent experience: “I took the same route to the airport and everything was fine. Also, last week there was some work going on and traffic was diverted for people coming from airport towards city.”

Yet others didn’t hold back on their criticism. “Infra here is worse than tier 3 towns and some Indian villages. Technically you shouldn't call this place a city,” one said. Another added, “Stop pushing Blr to its limits… Ohhh… forgot, we already did years back…”