Bengaluru man wants to pay you to drive better with UPI rewards and AI compliments

What if you got rewarded with real money just for driving responsibly? A Bengaluru resident has sparked a discussion online with a Reddit post proposing exactly that, and he's backing it with ₹1 lakh of his own money. His app would also feature a voice-based AI co-pilot offering real-time feedback.

Sharing the idea on Reddit, the user wrote, “Can incentives change how Bangalore drives? I am personally funding ₹1 lakh to pilot this.”

His concept is simple yet ambitious: an app that uses a smartphone’s built-in sensors, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, and microphone, to track driving behavior. Those who drive safely, avoid harsh braking or rapid acceleration, and don’t honk excessively would be rewarded with daily incentives like UPI cash, fuel vouchers, or other redeemables.

The app would also feature a voice-based AI co-pilot offering real-time feedback. “Wrong way, turn back,” it might say. Or, “You’re honking a lot—everything okay?” On a good day, drivers might even hear: “Nice driving today.”

The Redditor clarified that the app doesn't require any external devices or infrastructure. “Simplicity is key: it should just be an app. Nothing else,” he noted, adding that the idea draws from global attempts—like those by insurance firms in the US, but without the overhead.

He admits sustainability is a challenge. "Initially, this has to be funded from public goods efforts,” he said, in response to questions about long-term viability.

“Later, it can be some ‘point’ system redeemable at fuel stations, cinemas, or even supported by ads.”

How did Reddit users react?

The post quickly went viral, with several users offering help. One Redditor suggested making the project open source and offered to work for free. Another said, “Incentivising drivers to not break rules sounds more morally correct than asking someone to report violations.”

Of course, there were skeptics too. Some raised concerns about potential misuse: could users game the system by only turning on the app during low-traffic hours? Others questioned how the app would isolate the user’s honking from ambient traffic noise.

The Redditor acknowledged these concerns and stressed that the pilot’s aim is to validate the concept. “People respond to incentives if you structure them well,” he wrote, quoting investor Charlie Munger.

He’s now calling on developers, behavioral scientists, urban mobility experts, and curious testers to join the project. As he puts it: “Let’s make this experiment happen.”

