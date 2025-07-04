‘No roads, no rage’: Viral Bengaluru post claims 99.99% drop in road rage, triggers laugh riot

A satirical post claiming Bengaluru has achieved a “99.99% reduction in road rage” by simply eliminating roads has gone viral, with netizens responding with laughter and sarcasm. photos of dug-up Bengaluru streets, where roads are barely visible due to ongoing civic work.(X/@karthikrangappa)

It all began when a Bengaluru resident, Karthik Rangappa, shared two photos of dug-up city streets, where roads were barely visible due to ongoing civic work.

The post, captioned, “Bangalore achieves a staggering 99.99% reduction in road rage through cutting-edge urban planning. No road, no rage”, struck a chord with several online who are all too familiar with the city's infrastructure woes.

The post has since triggered a flood of reactions, with many joining in on the joke while also calling out the poor condition of roads in India’s tech capital.

How did X users react?

“We need more such solutions for the 'Simple City.' Even AI can’t think of this,” one user wrote.

“Perfect solution to Bengaluru. You are greater than God. No road, no rage, no traffic too,” said another, tagging Deputy CM DKShivakumar.

Others praised the "strategy" for its unexpected benefits. “It even lessens noise pollution. No road, no rage, no cars, no horns. It's bloody brilliant.”

Not all responses were tongue-in-cheek. Some reflected genuine disappointment at the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure. “In my first visit in 2019 itself, I fell in love with this city. But look what it has been reduced to now. Sad.” One user summed up the absurdity with biting satire, “Don't reveal this profound truth to the law ministry or social welfare ministry. They might recommend continuing the status quo to make one problem less for society.”

The post comes amid widespread frustration among Bengalureans over potholed roads, prolonged civic projects, and crumbling infrastructure. moment of collective humour.

