Booked one auto, got another? Bengaluru man’s post on ride app mismatch resonates widely

A Bengaluru resident's post on X has gone viral after he flagged a widespread issue with auto rides booked through popular ride-hailing platforms. The vehicle that shows up often doesn't match the registration number provided on the app. The post struck a chord with several netizens, many of whom shared similar experiences.(FILE)

The user highlighted his recent experience where he booked an auto with the number KA0*AD25 but was picked up by a different vehicle, KA0*AK73. "This kind of thing happens far too often, nearly 7 out of 10 times, you book an auto with a specific registration number, but the vehicle that shows up is completely different," he wrote.

(Also Read: Stickers without caste survey? CCTV captures Bengaluru civic body workers bypassing houses. Watch)

Check out the post here:

He further claimed that when questioned, most auto drivers offer similar, vague explanations, hinting at what he believes could be an “organized scam.”

“The government finds time to ban bike taxis, yet turns a blind eye to these auto scams happening every minute on every street,” he added.

User reactions flood in

The post struck a chord with several netizens, many of whom shared similar experiences, “10 on 10 times. Every auto enrolled on these platforms has a second registration number. This is a risk. I personally ask my family not to travel in autos through these apps, even if we have to pay more for a cab,” one user commented.

“At least 2 out of 5 rides I’ve had this problem,” another said.

Others raised concerns about safety and accountability, warning that in case of an incident, aggregators may deny responsibility if the vehicle didn’t match the booking details.

“Very often. Very very often. And the government is more bothered about banning bike taxis than addressing this,” wrote one user. “Even the aggregators seem to do nothing. If something happens, who is going to take responsibility?

While some users called it a rare occurrence, most echoed that the problem was far too common to ignore.

(Also Read: 'My comments were in haste', says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after CM Siddaramaiah's clarification)