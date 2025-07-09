Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs have been making headlines ever since they first went public with their relationship back in May. However, as the couple decided to make their love known to the world, an Instagram model by the name of Skymarlenee went public with cheating allegations and shared what she claimed was proof to support her statements. Did Stefon Diggs cheat on Cardi B? Instagram model's explosive claims go viral (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Cheating allegations

In early May, a time when public speculation about Diggs and Cardi B being romantically involved was particularly high, Skymarlenee shared an audio recording which many felt could be Cardi B. In addition to this, she also shared screenshots of her chats with Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs’ side chick POPS OFF and EXPOSES HIM after Cardi B caught him CHEATING with her ''I ain't gonna be NOBODY SECRET'' ”,” read the social media post which highlighted all this evidence.

Fans then took to the comments section to express their reactions to the situation.

“Women ain good friends ngl,” wrote one user. “LMK when you ready be an ADULT” IS CRAZY,” wrote another fan.

“this offset time to post “should’ve stayed with me”,” wrote a user. “Haha her thinking Diggs was different she must’ve seen everyone say they wouldn’t let him date their sister,” wrote another.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship

The pair first sparked dating rumors back in October when they were spotted hanging around in multiple spots around town. The rapper first admitted to dating someone in December 2024 and in the upcoming months, the pair were seen canoodling at a New York City nightclub followed by a trip to Miami for Valentine’s Day.

The pair went official with their relationship while attending the New York Knicks playoff game on May 12 where she could be seen kissing Diggs in a jumbotron show. Since that moment, the two have been quite vocal about their love for each other.

Cardi B divorced her ex-husband Offset in a messy affair before the end of 2024. The pair share three kids together.

– By Stuti Gupta