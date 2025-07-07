Cardi B seems obsessed with Stefon Diggs as she reacts to his Europe getaway photos amid breakup rumours

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is turning heads off the field this summer with a lavish European getaway that’s as fashionable as it is enviable. The NFL star flooded Instagram with sleek, envy-inducing photos from his travels, and fans weren’t the only ones watching. A cheeky comment from none other than Cardi B quickly sparked buzz NFL star Stefon Diggs captivates fans with Instagram photos from his European vacation. (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Offset makes bold statement amid Cardi B and Stefon Diggs split rumors; ‘You can’t get rid of…’

Cardi B reacts to Stefon Diggs' vacation snaps

On Monday, Diggs shared several photos from his trip, and Cardi B revealed her favourite photo from the bundle. She wrote in the NFL player's comment section, “That tenth picture" alongside a heart-eyes face emoji.

The picture in question featured a Polaroid of Diggs dressed in a printed sweatshirt paired with dazzling diamond jewellery around his neck. In the last slide of teh carousel, he dropped a quote that read, “Busy taking care of everyone else I almost forgot about myself.” He was not alone on the trip as the WAP singer travelled to Europe with him.

Also Read: Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown reveals jaw-dropping back tattoo: Here's what it means

Cardi B shares her luxury vacation stay in Europe

In one of her Instagram stories, Cardi B gave a tour of the luxurious place Diggs rented for their vacation. She said, “Why this man got us staying in a castle? I'm talking about a real castle.” She added, "Look at this. This is a real f****** castle. He said, 'B**** you want (a) castle? 'I'll give you a castle b****. You'll sleep in a castle b****.' It's so crazy."

However, recently, the couple also sparked breakup rumours as fans noted that the rapper has removed all of her posts with Diggs from her Instagram feed. This made everyone question if there was trouble in paradise despite their recent vacation.