Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown reveals jaw-dropping back tattoo: Here's what it means

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is making headlines off the field with his latest bold statement, this time in the form of ink. Known for his explosive plays and confident persona, Brown recently unveiled a massive full-back tattoo that’s all about Hollywood. The intricate design is a tribute to himself, celebrating his journey, achievements, and unmistakable flair. Kansas City Chiefs' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown reveals a massive back tattoo celebrating his football journey. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Also Read: Washington Nationals axe Mike Rizzo, and Dave Martinez: Who will lead now?

Hollywood gets his football journey inked

In a clip that has since gone viral on X, the football player showcased a massive tattoo covering his entire back, which featured all his achievements from his football career so far. In addition to the visuals featuring his big and small feats, he also added quotes and names to it.

At the top of his back, a massive “BROWN” was sprawled, to the right side of his back he got the words “No dream is too big” were inked. One could see “legendary” written on his lower back, and at the base of his neck was written, “Dream.” A few words were also sprawled on the back of his left arm.

However, this is not the end of his tattoos as he wishes to get another Super Bowl ring inked this season.

Also Read: LeBron James picks player option amid warriors and Lakers trade rumours

Netizens react to Brown's new tattoo drop

A user wrote on X, That's one bold tat, can't wait to see it on the field!" A second user wrote, "Gonna be crazy when he’s 80 and he’s like 'look at my hairy back kiddos, this is my autobiography, everything your gramps has ever accomplished'.” A third user wrote, “Well, I guess he can say he can take it with him.”

Another user wrote, “Wait, What? When did he win that SB ring? Was that with the Cardinals or the Ravens?” Another user wrote, “That’s an awesome tattoo I wanna get one similar. Hollywood needs a healthy year so he can get paid.”