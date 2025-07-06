LeBron James picks player option amid warriors and Lakers trade rumours

LeBron James has decided to pick up his player option for the 2025–26 season, which will be his 23rd year in the NBA. He’s set to play next season, but it’s not confirmed if he will stay with the Lakers. Warriors tried acquire to LeBron James before the trade deadline, but it didn’t happen because he wanted to stay.(AP)

After the news broke out, his agent Rich Paul gave a statement to ESPN. He said LeBron still wants to win, but knows the Lakers may be planning for the future. “LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “We know the Lakers are looking ahead to the future. We’ll take time to assess what’s best for him at this stage in his career.”

Warriors tried to acquire LeBron

Trade talk has followed LeBron in Los Angeles before. In 2024, the Warriors tried to get him before the trade deadline, but it didn’t happen because he wanted to stay, according to Sporting news report.

After the Paris Olympics, LeBron and Steph won gold with Team USA. They played well, and fans started thinking they could play on the same NBA team.

Also Read: Lakers eye Damian Lillard to strengthen LeBron-Luka title push, here's how

Curry and LeBron’s relationship

This week, The Athletic named the Warriors as a possible landing spot. The report pointed to Curry and LeBron’s relationship.

A couple of days later, Curry left a comment on LeBron’s golf photo on Instagram, prompting reactions from fans.

“can’t wait to see both of you suit up in the same jersey!,” one user wrote.

“curry to the lakers or LeBron to the warriors,” another fan added.

The United States defeated France 98-87 in the 2024 Olympic men's basketball final to win its fifth consecutive gold medal. Stephen Curry and LeBron James played really well, and fans started thinking they could play on the same NBA team.