Lakers eye Damian Lillard to strengthen LeBron-Luka title push, here's how

The Los Angeles Lakers know that if they want to compete for a title in the next few years, they need to go all in around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Lately, LeBron has shown signs that he might not be fully on board if things don't go right soon.

There’s even a chance he could ask for a trade in the coming weeks or months. Right now, no one really knows what he plans to do, but recent comments from his agent Rich Paul didn’t help clear things up.

Looking for ways to get better, CBS Sports recently mentioned that the Lakers are interested in Damian Lillard, who was just waived by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lakers are one of three teams interested in Lillard

A report from CBS Sports says the Lakers are one of three teams interested in Lillard, who was recently waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard is currently rehabbing from an Achilles injury, which could make him more affordable for teams willing to take a chance.

"Three teams have emerged as potential leading spots for Lillard, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who have intentions of appeasing LeBron James' demands of wanting to compete for a championship to remain with the franchise moving forward after exercising his player option," CBS reported.

This move might make sense for the future, but since Lillard isn’t expected to play for at least a few months—and possibly most of the season—it’s hard to say this is the right fit for LeBron.

Bringing in Lillard could get LeBron’s attention, but unless he plans to stick around for another season or two, this probably isn’t the kind of move he’s hoping for right now, according to Sporting news.

Lakers have to make best decision for the whole team

Still, the Lakers have to make decisions based on what’s best for the whole team. If they believe adding the former Bucks guard helps the roster in the long run, then it’s a move they should consider.

Jon Conahan reported that the Lakers are feeling pressure to make the right call. Lillard is still on their radar, but nothing has been decided yet.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll find out if the Lakers are serious—and if bringing in Lillard is enough to convince LeBron to stay.