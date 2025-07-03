Deandre Ayton, LeBron, Luka Doncic: Here's how Lakers' starting 5 looks in 2025-26

Deandre Ayton is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The free agent center will earn $34 million next season after his agents, Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports, reached the deal with Lakers president Rob Pelinka. The 26-year-old finalized a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the report added. Deandre Ayton is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal(AP)

Ayton's decision is backed by his desire to play in a winning situation, as per ESPN. He will be joining LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the Lakers' starting five. Ayton and Doncic went Nos. 1 and 3, respectively, in the 2018 draft, and could guide the team to the playoffs after a series of flop seasons.

Projected starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers

Point Guard: Luka Doncic

Acquired in a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis in February 2025, Doncic, 26, averages 28.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, making him the Lakers’ offensive engine.

Shooting Guard: Austin Reaves

Reaves, 27, had a career year, averaging 20.3 points and shooting 41% from three, shifting to off-ball shooting guard with Doncic at point.

Small Forward: LeBron James

At 40, James remains elite, averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 2024-25, earning All-NBA Second Team honors despite a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Power Forward: Rui Hachimura

Hachimura, 27, provides versatility, averaging 13.6 points and solid defense, though trade speculation for a stronger big man lingers.

Center: Deandre Ayton

Ayton, 26, a former No 1 pick, comes with 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds career averages and midrange shooting to address the Lakers’ frontcourt void post-Davis.

The Lakers’ 2024-25 season ended with a 50-32 record but a 1-4 playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, exposing their lack of size. The trade of Davis for Doncic created an offensive juggernaut but left Jaxson Hayes as the starting center, who was benched in the playoffs.