Bronny James breaks silence on Lebron’s cryptic post amid transfer rumors

LeBron James may be considering leaving the Los Angeles Lakers at some point in the future and that’s all anyone can talk about this NBA offseason. On Sunday, James finalized the final year of his Lakers contract by exercising a player option worth $52.6 million for next season. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, sits on the bench with guard Bronny James(AP)

However, it was a statement released by his agent, Rich Paul, that caught the attention of many towards suggesting a potential shift sometime in the near future. "LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all,” the statement read.

Son and teammate Bronny James breaks silence

Lack of certainty about LeBron’s future at the Lakers also led many to question where his son and teammate Bronny James would fall if the shift were to happen. When asked about the same by a bunch of reporters on Wednesday (July 2) following a Summer League practice, he replied, “I don't really pay attention to that stuff. There’s a lot of stuff going around that I don’t really pay attention to.”

"We don't really talk about that stuff too much," he further added. "When stuff like that does come up, he just tells me not to worry about it, and not even pay attention to it. Just lock into what you've got going on right now, and that's what's going to get me better and keep me focused." Bronny just finished his rookie season playing with the Lakers.

Although the vague idea of LeBron considering alternate team options in the future, which could include names like the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, or San Antonio Spurs, there is no guarantee of whether such a change could take place. Any team pining to take up the legend would have to sacrifice a lot in exchange to be able to do so.

There is no official clarity on where Bronny’s future with the Lakers would stand were his father to leave the team at some point.

By Stuti Gupta