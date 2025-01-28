Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari talks about her conservatorship: 'It was one of the hardest things to deal with'

Actor Sam Asghari talked about his relationship with Britney Spears amid her conservatorship. The couple were divorced in December 2024. Britney and Sam met in 2016, wed in June 2022 and separated 14 months later, reported People. (Also Read | Britney Spears' ex husband Sam Asghari goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Brooke Irvine. See pics) Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016.(AFP)

Sam shared that their relationship was going "really well" until he came to know about her conservatorship, which she was under from 2008 to 2021. "And that's when I was like, wait a minute. Like, I thought I'm in America. What do you mean?"

He said that Britney's conservatorship was "the weirdest thing to deal with," which surprised Sam. "One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you, and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that's taken advantage -- that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you," reported People.

"Usually, the people that are around you, the people that you allow into your circle, you kind of are vulnerable to them," Sam added.

"They take an advantage because they think, you know, you owe something to them or something, which is so ridiculous. That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life ever."

Sam said that he thought that the best thing for her during this period was to "provide support in that moment." He tried to "provide information" and "resources that might be helpful, and really try to understand why" the conservatorship even happened, as per the outlet.

Britney entered a conservatorship in 2008 following a public mental health crisis. Her father, Jamie, who was in charge of the conservatorship, reportedly kept her under a weekly allowance and from making changes to her home, among other restrictions.

She had to remain in this arrangement until 2021, when Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator following court hearings and the conservatorship was terminated, reported People. According to Britney, it was the "best day" of her life.

Recalling everything, Sam doesn't regret the relationship. "I'm always gonna be grateful and happy that it ever even happened," as per the outlet.

In November 2024, Sam shared how he was dealing with the new chapter of his life after his divorce from Britney was finalised.

"You just got to keep it positive. You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that," he said, reported People.