Britney Spears' ex husband Sam Asghari goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Brooke Irvine. See pics

Exactly a month ago, popstar Britney Spears and actor Sam Asghari were declared legally single on her birthday after their three-year marriage got dissolved. Now, a day after bringing in the new year, Sam shared pictures from his New Year's Eve vacation on Instagram, introducing his new girlfriend in the process. (Also Read: Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden, 18, for Christmas after two years apart) Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari introduces new girlfriend Brooke Irvine on Instagram.

Sam makes it Instagram official

Sam took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared five pictures with a new woman. In the first one, they posed intimately under a palm tree. In the next one, they sunbathed, with them lying together on a tilted palm tree next to the sea. The third one had them holding each other on the dance floor, while the fourth one had him looking at her affectionately as they sat inside a vehicle. The last one was a mirror selfie clicked by her, in which he holds her gently, with both twinning in white. Sam captioned the post, “Happy New Year to All.”

While he didn't tag the woman on Instagram, Just Jared has identified her as Brooke Irvine. She's a real estate agent and a former cheerleader based out of Los Angeles. However, she's kept her Instagram account private.

Britney, Sam's divorce

On December 2, 2024, the pop icon was officially declared legally single, marking the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari. This event comes seven months after the couple reached a divorce settlement in May. Although the divorce had already been settled earlier this year, it was on her birthday that the legal status of her singlehood was officially recognised. Legal documents obtained confirmed December 2, 2024 as the final date of the couple's marriage dissolution.

Sam Asghari, 30, initially filed for divorce in August 2023, following a little over a year of marriage with the singer. In his public statement at the time, he expressed that he hoped the media and public would approach the matter with kindness and respect. He added, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”