Britney Spears surprises fans with rare singing video amid usual dance clips

Britney Spears gave fans a rare twist on her Instagram feed this week, trading her usual risqué dancing for an unexpected singing moment. The pop star uploaded a video Monday morning that showed her belting out a tune while tidying up her home. Instead of twirls and sultry poses, Spears stood in her living room, microphone-free, letting her voice carry through the clip. Britney Spears showed off her singing skills in her latest Instagram post.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her caption set the scene: “Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow.” The performance was not polished, and her vocals leaned sharp at points, but she seemed to be having fun with it. Fans watching closely also spotted an unlikely co-star in the background - a rabbit casually hopping across the room.

Take a look at her post here:

Last week, Spears posted a video of herself moving to the camera in a sheer gold mini dress. The look featured a high slit down the middle, showing off her chest and midsection while she spun, bent over, and flipped her blonde hair back and forth. In that clip, digital sunflowers appeared over her chest in a few shots, covering what the outfit left out.

