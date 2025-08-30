Sikh man filmed waving machete in Los Angeles, shot by cops; LAPD opens investigation

A Sikh man was shot dead in Los Angeles after he was seen waving a 27-inch-long machete in the middle of the road. The Los Angeles police department (LAPD) has released videos in connection with the fatal shooting of the 35-year-old man. LAPD police officers shot Gurpreet Singh, a resident of California’s Arcadia, following a dramatic car chase in Los Angeles.(X)

As per reports, the incident took place in July when LAPD police officers shot down Gurpreet Singh, a resident of California’s Arcadia, following a dramatic car chase in Los Angeles.

Singh sustained gunshot wounds on the morning of July 13. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the gunshot wounds, but succumbed to his injuries on July 17.

The video, which contains disturbing visuals, is a a combination of the CCTV and police dashcam footage made public and shows Singh waving a 27-inch-long machete on the road towards passing vehicles and pedestrians.

HT is not embedding the video due to disturbing visuals, violence.

As per a PTI report, the LAPD said its officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop the weapon, but he failed to comply. Singh then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a water bottle, and threw it at the officers.

The video shows LAPD officers chasing Singh in his car across streets in the area. Singh drove off in his car while waving the machete outside the driver’s side window.

Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit during which Singh drove erratically, driving his car in circles and colliding with an officer’s vehicle.

Shortly after, Singh stopped his car on the street, exited his vehicle while still armed with the machete, and charged at the officers. The LAPD officers ordered him to stop and fired at Singh, injuring him in the process.

LAPD orders investigation into the shooting of Sikh man

The LAPD has ordered an investigation into the shooting of the Sikh man Gurpreet Singh, and authorities will determine whether the officers’ tactics, drawing and exhibiting a weapon and use of deadly force in this instance met the standards expected of all officers of the department.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Central Area Police Officer IIs Michael Orozco and Nestor Espinoza Bojorquez.

Gurpreet Singh fell on the pavement after he was struck by the bullets. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the incident and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds. The machete, two feet in length, was recovered at the scene and booked as evidence.

Singh died due to his injuries on July 17 at the hospital. While many people side with the police in the incident, others say that the man was practising Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art.