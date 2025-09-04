US woman crashes car moments after singing Britney Spears' 'Hit Me Baby One More Time'. Watch

A video showing a Pennsylvania nursing student crashing her car while recording a TikTok of herself is going viral on social media. The student, identified as Kaitlynn McCutcheon, was filming herself behind the wheel when the incident occurred. In the now-viral clip, she can be seen singing Britney Spears’ hit track ‘Baby One More Time’ when her car suddenly swerves, skids across the road, and flips over. McCutcheon escaped the terrifying ordeal without serious injuries.(Instagram/@kaicutch)

Ironically, just before the crash, she sings the iconic line, “Hit me baby one more time”. Moments later, her car swerves and flips over, and she is seen panicking inside while trying to regain control. At the end of the video, she is seen upside down inside the car, reaching for her camera.

In her Instagram caption, McCutcheon joked about the bizarre timing.“I guess you could say I got hit one more time…” she wrote.

Thankfully, McCutcheon escaped the terrifying ordeal without serious injuries. Her Instagram bio describes her as “PSU Nursing ’27,” indicating she is a student at Penn State University.

Social media reactions

The video has gone viral, racking up millions of views and sparking thousands of reactions. Many viewers expressed disbelief at the irony of the moment.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Someone learned the hard way about manifestation.”

“Manifesting a better life doesn't work but it's somehow so easy to manifest a hit it baby one more time... Life is unfair,” jokingly said another.

“I crashed my first car listening to Britney as well. Classic,” shared a third user.

“God was like ‘I Got You, My Child!’ And Flipped her car,” wrote one user.

The incident also triggered debate about distracted driving, with several users pointing out the dangers of filming content behind the wheel.

“can’t believe yall are debating on whether or not filming yourself while driving is distracted driving. “it’s propped up on a stand” okay but you’re still using the phone while driving to hit record or stop, you’re still checking the phone to see how you look in the video, and you’re still being reckless by looking away from the road. period. she could’ve taken lives doing this,” one user said.

“Deserved, hope your license gets suspended for using your phone while driving,” commented another.