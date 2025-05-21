Tom Cruise avoiding question about Father’s Day plans amid estrangement from daughter Suri divides fans: 'Sad for him'

Tom Cruise is busy promoting his new action thriller, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The film, which releases in the US and most international markets this Friday, has already made a winning start in select regions like India, Japan, and South Korea. Recently, while speaking to the press at the New York premiere of the film, Tom was stumped by a question about his Father's Day plans. And the star's response has divided fans. (Also read: Did Tom Cruise just confirm the Mission Impossible franchise is dead? 'It's not called The Final Reckoning for nothing') Tom Cruise poses as he attends the premiere of the film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at the Auditorio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero(REUTERS)

Tom Cruise sidesteps question on Father's Day

On Monday, E! News shared a video of their interview with Tom Cruise on the red carpet of Mission Impossible 8's New York premiere. At one point, the interviewer asked Tom about his Father's Day plans. The star paused for a bit and then said, “Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventures, having a great time.”

Tom notably sidestepped talking about any of his kids, particularly Suri, the daughter he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. Tom and Suri are estranged, and reports have claimed that the actor has not met his daughter in over a decade. The 18-year-old reportedly even dropped the Cruise name from her last name earlier this year.

The internet reacts

Tom's response to the seemingly out-of-the-blue question has fans divided, with many questioning the interviewer's intentions. "That's a wild question to ask and then have no follow-up. What?" wondered one fan.

Others, however, criticised Tom for not even addressing Father's Day in his response. One comment on YouTube read: "A simple question about Father's Day and he can't answer it. He has gotten to a point where all he can talk about is movies and his love of movies. What about being a parent, Tom? There was a time when that was important to you. Sad for this man." Another echoed, "Making movies? That’s definitely not a Dad activity. His loss!"

But many others defended Tom, saying the question was meant to rattle him. "Everyone acts like Suri is his only child, it's not. He had two children with Nicole Kidman. Connor and Isabella are close to Tom, esp with Connor. I think Tom was thrown off by the question, because he she is the only person who asked that question to him and no one else, and Father's Day is a month way. So, it's a weird question to ask anyway," wrote one fan.

Tom Cruise's new Mission Impossible film

However things may be going for him on the personal front, work has been good for Tom Cruise. His new film, Mission Impossible 8, has already earned over $15 million even before its US release. The film has also secured a China release, and trade experts are betting on it to cross the billion-dollar mark.