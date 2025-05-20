Did Tom Cruise just confirm the Mission Impossible franchise is dead? 'It's not called The Final Reckoning for nothing'

Ever since the title of the eighth instalment of Mission Impossible was changed from Dead Reckoning Part 2 to The Final Reckoning, there had been murmurs that this was it. The title seemed to imply that Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise's iconic character, was on his final mission here. And the actor may have dropped a hint that it is indeed so. (Also read: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8 has already earned $12 million at the box office before its US release; here's how) Tom Cruise has led the Mission Impossible franchise for 29 years.

Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible's future

The premiere of Mission Impossible 8 was held at the Cannes Film Festival last Friday, followed by a limited release in select markets, including India, Japan, and Korea. At the Cannes red carpet, Tom spoke to a journalist from The Hollywood Reporter, and just as the interview was ending, the host said, "I'd want everyone to see this movie. Maybe the final reckoning, maybe not, but what..." At this point, Tom Cruise interjected and said, "It's the final," before adding, "It's not called final for nothing."

The internet reacts

The apparent confirmation has fans divided, with many praising Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie for giving the franchise a nice send-off, while others are disappointed at not being able to see Ethan Hunt after this. "This is good. Tom can't keep doing this in a wheelchair," quipped one fan with reference to Tom Cruise's age - 62. Another added, "They should end it before it becomes bad." One fan, however, said, "I wish these films never end. They can get someone new, like in Bond."

In the same interview at the Cannes red carpet, Tom told THR, “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.” However, he never specified if more Mission Impossible films were part of that plan.

About Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Apart from Tom, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It releases internationally on May 23.