Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8 has already earned $12 million at the box office before its US release; here's how

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning hits the screens in the US and most major markets across the world on May 23. The Tom Cruise-starrer has performed another miracle by securing its China release, as well, where it will be releasing on May 30. Naturally, expectations are high from the much-anticipated film, with trade pundits predicting a billion-dollar windfall for the action thriller. And the film has already begun in that direction, having been released in four territories around the world, a week early. A still from Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission Impossible 8 box office report

Mission Impossible 8 was released in India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia-New Zealand on May 17, six days before its global release. According to reports, the film has already begun breaking box office records in most of these territories. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Mission Impossible 8 drew over 750k movie viewers in South Korea over the weekend, the highest for any film this year. Collider reported that the film collected $5 million in South Korea in the first two days of its release. Additionally, Mission Impossible 8 made $2 million in Japan during the same period.

The Tom Cruise-starrer also earned ₹33 crore ($4 million) in India as per Sacnilk, and just under a million collectively in the Australia-NZ territory. This has taken the film's earnings to $12 million in two days from these 5 countries. Mission Impossible 8 is expected to cross $20 million worldwide before even releasing in the US this Friday. In North America, the film is expected to open over $100 million, with an even higher amount coming from overseas. The film is expected to kickstart Hollywood's blockbuster summer and revive the MI franchise as well.

All about Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Apart from Tom, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.