Instagram now has stricter norms for young users, ‘like a PG-13 movie’ | Details

Instagram is going PG-13 now. The social media platform announced that it is overhauling its Teen Accounts to provide a safer, more age-appropriate experience for users under 18. FILE PHOTO: A teenager poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a Instagram logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

The platform will now align content with PG-13 movie standards by default, meaning teens will see material similar to what is deemed suitable for PG-13 films.

This addition comes after Instagram launched its Map feature last week in India, allowing users to share locations, explore nearby posts, and control who sees their activity on the app.

Like a PG-13 movie: Meta

Teens will automatically be placed in the updated 13+ setting and cannot opt out without parental consent.

“Teens will see content similar to what they’d encounter in a PG-13 movie,” Instagram said.

“Just like movies, this means they might occasionally come across suggestive content or strong language, but we are committed to keeping those instances rare,” the platform's statement read.

How to use this new Instagram feature?

Parents seeking stricter controls can now opt for a new “Limited Content” setting, which filters additional material and removes teens’ ability to see, leave, or receive comments under posts.

Starting in 2026, this setting will further restrict the AI conversations teens can have. Meta reports that 96% of US parents appreciated having this option.

The update also strengthens protections across multiple areas.

What will PG-13 Instagram look like?

Teens can no longer follow accounts flagged for regularly sharing age-inappropriate content, and existing follows will be restricted, preventing them from seeing, commenting on, or messaging these accounts, and vice versa.

Instagram will also limit their visibility in search and recommendations.

The platform will block teens from seeing results for a wider set of mature search terms, including alcohol and gore, while continuing to filter sensitive topics such as self-harm and eating disorders.

Teens will no longer encounter guideline-violating content in Explore, Reels, Stories, Feed, or comments, even from people they follow, and links sent via DMs to such content will be inaccessible.

Instagram’s AI experiences for teens are now guided by PG-13 standards, ensuring age-appropriate responses.

This is Meta's response to parental feedback

Meta emphasized that parent feedback has played a critical role in shaping these changes.

Over 3 million content ratings from thousands of parents worldwide helped refine the age-appropriate guidelines.

“We’re encouraged to see that this feedback, and the changes we made in response to it, made parents more comfortable with content recommended to teens,” the company said.

Instagram will continue to solicit parent input through regular surveys and is testing a new supervision tool that allows parents to flag posts they believe are inappropriate for teens.

These posts will receive prioritized review, and parents will be notified of the outcome.

When will the updates roll out?

According to a recent Ipsos survey commissioned by Meta, 95% of US parents of teens believe the updated settings will be helpful, while 90% said the changes make it easier to understand what content their teen is likely to see on Instagram.

“We recognize no system is perfect, and we’re committed to improving over time. We hope this update reassures parents that we’re working to show teens safe, age-appropriate content on Instagram by default, while also giving them more ways to shape their teen’s experience.,” Instagram said.

These updates will begin rolling out gradually today in the US, U.K., Australia, and Canada, with full rollout expected by the end of the year.