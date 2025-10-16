Victoria’s Secret Show surprises with Britney Spears’ Toxic and Kamal Haasan’s Tere Mere Beech Mein mashup

During the latest Victoria’s Secret runway spectacle, the audience was treated to a surprising and viral musical mashup combining Britney Spears’ iconic hit Toxic with the classic Bollywood track Tere Mere Beech Mein from the Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri starrer Ek Duje Ke Liye. The fusion of East and West instantly captured attention, with social media users sharing reaction videos and praise for the creative blend. Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday.(AP)

Victoria Secret's show had an Indian connect

The mashup seamlessly combined the sultry pop beats of Toxic with the melodic depth of the Hindi song, creating a fresh and unexpected musical moment on the catwalk. Many fans expressed delight at seeing Bollywood music make an appearance on such a global fashion show, commenting on how the remix breathed new life into both tracks.

Within hours, clips from the performance began trending, with viewers applauding the producers’ bold choice and applauding the juxtaposition of two distinct musical styles. Some also speculated about who curated the remix and whether more such cross-genre experiments will appear in upcoming events.

About Tere Mere Beech Mein and Toxic

Tere Mere Beech Mein is a classic romantic song from the 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, starring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri. Composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam, the soulful track beautifully captures the deep emotional bond between two lovers. The film is about a Tamil boy falling in love with a North Indian girl while their families vehemently oppose the relationship. Misunderstandings and manipulations ultimately drive them apart, ending in a heartbreaking tragedy.

Toxic is a 2003 pop hit by Britney Spears from her album In the Zone. Produced by Bloodshy & Avant, the song blends dance-pop and a high-pitched string hook from the Tere Mere Beech Mein song, creating a distinctive, seductive sound. It became one of Britney’s biggest hits, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2005.