Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Victoria’s Secret Show surprises with Britney Spears’ Toxic and Kamal Haasan’s Tere Mere Beech Mein mashup

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 02:32 pm IST

The recent Victoria’s Secret runway featured a mashup of Toxic and Tere Mere Beech Mein, captivating the audience.

During the latest Victoria’s Secret runway spectacle, the audience was treated to a surprising and viral musical mashup combining Britney Spears’ iconic hit Toxic with the classic Bollywood track Tere Mere Beech Mein from the Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri starrer Ek Duje Ke Liye. The fusion of East and West instantly captured attention, with social media users sharing reaction videos and praise for the creative blend.

Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday.(AP)
Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday.(AP)

Victoria Secret's show had an Indian connect

The mashup seamlessly combined the sultry pop beats of Toxic with the melodic depth of the Hindi song, creating a fresh and unexpected musical moment on the catwalk. Many fans expressed delight at seeing Bollywood music make an appearance on such a global fashion show, commenting on how the remix breathed new life into both tracks.

Within hours, clips from the performance began trending, with viewers applauding the producers’ bold choice and applauding the juxtaposition of two distinct musical styles. Some also speculated about who curated the remix and whether more such cross-genre experiments will appear in upcoming events.

About Tere Mere Beech Mein and Toxic

Tere Mere Beech Mein is a classic romantic song from the 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, starring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri. Composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam, the soulful track beautifully captures the deep emotional bond between two lovers. The film is about a Tamil boy falling in love with a North Indian girl while their families vehemently oppose the relationship. Misunderstandings and manipulations ultimately drive them apart, ending in a heartbreaking tragedy.

Toxic is a 2003 pop hit by Britney Spears from her album In the Zone. Produced by Bloodshy & Avant, the song blends dance-pop and a high-pitched string hook from the Tere Mere Beech Mein song, creating a distinctive, seductive sound. It became one of Britney’s biggest hits, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Victoria’s Secret Show surprises with Britney Spears’ Toxic and Kamal Haasan’s Tere Mere Beech Mein mashup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On