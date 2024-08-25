Rati Agnihotri and Anil Virwani aren’t separated, clarifies son Tanuj Virwani: ‘They had marital issues in 2015…’

Rati, Anil ‘are fine now’

He said, "I don't know why people keep saying that my parents have been separated. I need to set the record straight. My parents are not separated. They had marital issues back in 2015-2016, so they were briefly separated during that period, but ever since then, we have mended the fence, and they are fine now. "

Tanuj says they live together, go for holidays

"We live in the same home, go on holiday together, and have meals together. When you have been married for such a long period of time, ups and downs happen, so they hit a rough patch then, and here we are. At a certain point, especially because I'm the only child, it's important for me to be their friend and help them get back together, and well, I think I succeeded. All's well that ends well," he added.

About Rati, Anil

Rati and Anil tied the knot in February 1985. They welcomed Tanuj in 1986. In 2015, as per news agency PTI, Rati filed a complaint with Mumbai police accusing Anil of domestic violence.

The then deputy police commissioner (zone-III) had said, "Rati Agnihotri, who married Anil Virwani in 1985, filed a complaint against him on March 14, saying he had mentally tortured her besides assaulting her physically. A case has been registered against Virwani under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 350 (use of criminal force) and 506 (criminal intimidation)."

Rati has starred in many films, such as Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), Mazdoor and Coolie (1983), Ulta Seedha (1985), Aap Ke Saath (1986), Dadagiri (1987), Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi (2001), Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002), Hum Tum (2004), Socha Na Tha (2005), and Singh is Bling (2015) among many others.

About Tanuj

Tanuj made his Bollywood debut with Luv U Soniyo (2013) followed by Purani Jeans, One Night Stand and Yodha. He was also part of several web series including Inside Edge, Poison, Code M, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, The Tattoo Murders and Cartel. He will be next seen in the series Murshid which will air on August 30 on ZEE5. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain and Rajesh Shringarpure among others.