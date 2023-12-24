close_game
Tanuj Virwani shares mom Rati Agnihotri's reaction to him getting married at 37: We're planning to live with my parents

Tanuj Virwani shares mom Rati Agnihotri's reaction to him getting married at 37: We're planning to live with my parents

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 24, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Tanuj Virwani, son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri, spoke about his wedding with Tanya Jacob. He shared details about the ‘size zero wedding’ celebrations.

Actor Tanuj Viwani is set to marry longtime girlfriend Tanya Jacob on December 25. In an interview with India Today, the actor shared details about the wedding. He also shared his mother Rati Agnihotri's reaction to him getting married, saying that she is the 'happiest' at the moment. Also read: Tanuj Virwani and fiance Tanya Jacob will have an intimate wedding in Lonavala

Tanuj Viwani to marry longtime girlfriend Tanya Jacob on December 25.

Tanuj Viwani's farmhouse wedding

Tanuj Viwani, known for his role in Inside Edge, got engaged to Tanya Jacob in November. While lavish weddings are the trend in Bollywood, Tanuj said he and Tanya are opting for a rather intimate one. “It's quite a size zero wedding. We were contemplating to have that but honestly, I have seen so many grooms and brides ready to pass out by the end of it. So we decided that this is not what we will do at our wedding so we have curated the events keeping that in mind. The wedding will happen at my farmhouse with not too many people. And we plan to have a blast," Tanuj said.

On mom Rati's reaction

While talking about his relationship with Tanya, and how love blossomed between the two, Tanuj said he was 37 and didn't want to spend another few years just dating. He also spoke about living with his family after marriage.

Tanuj said, "My mom (Rati Agnihotri) has been breathing down my neck since I turned 30. Like any concerned parent, they wanted me to settle down. When I broke the news, she was the happiest as they get along really well. For me, it was extremely happy as we belong to small neutral families, and we are also planning to live with my parents."

Tanuj Viwani and Tanya Jacob had celebrated their engagement with family and friends on November 17 in Singapore, where Tanya is based. Recently, a source had told Hindustan Times, “The wedding will happen at their own farmhouse in Lonavala. It is going to be an intimate affair, as they don’t want many people around them on their special day, only close friends and family..."

