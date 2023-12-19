Tanuj Virwani and fiance Tanya Jacob will have an intimate wedding in Lonavala: Source

Actor Tanuj Virwani and his now fiance Tanya Jacob got engaged recently and now the wedding preparations are in full swing for the couple. Our source exclusively tells us, “Both of them are really excited for the big day. The preparations and planning for the wedding started the next day after their engagement. Both the families are also looking forward to their wedding.” Tanuj Virwani on wedding with Tanya Jacob

The wedding bells will ring in this month only. “The wedding will happen at their own farm house in Lonavala. It is going to be an intimate affair, as they don’t want many people around them on their special day, only close friends and family. It will happen towards the end of December. The duo is only focusing on the preparations for the big day currently,” the insider adds.

About the theme for the wedding, both Virwani and Jacob wanted something simple and elegant. “As it’s holiday season during the end of December, they have chosen Xmas theme. Everything would be decorated as per the colours and vibe of Christmas,” the source shares.