Tanuj Virwani is happy that his mom Rati Agnihotri is in Poland during the pandemic, says it’s been 14 months since they met

Actor Tanuj Virwani was looking forward to busy moths with plenty of work in the pipeline, but the second wave of the pandemic took over and everything has gone haywire. Online script narrations and workshops, however continue for him. Apart from this, the actor is spending ample amount of time amplifying SOS requests on social media and with his father, who has got the first dose of vaccine.

“I’m currently registered, but my number hasn’t come yet (for vaccination). Hopefully, it’ll happen soon. I’m really happy that my father has got the first dose. I can rest peacefully knowing he’s halfway there,” says Virwani.

His mother, yesteryear actor Rati Agnihotri is away from them though, far away in Poland since March 2020. She has set up a bunch of restaurants with her sister there and had travelled to last year with her pet Stuart Little, but hasn’t been able to travel back to India owing to the restrictions.

While he certainly misses her, the actor is somewhat relieved that she’s away from the worrisome situation in India.

However, he’s quick to mention, “That’s another major cause of concern, what’s happening in Poland. They keep announcing lockdown. I had taken time off from work and was going to fly to Poland via Germany in December last year. I wanted to spend time with mom and celebrate Christmas and New Year’s. But they suddenly went into this massive lockdown. It’s like we’re playing musical chairs, when they lift their lockdown, we (India) go into one.”

It has been almost 14 months since the actor and his mom have met.

“Now she can’t come back, but I’m happy she’s there because I don’t want her here with the way things are in India right now. It’s a worrying situation,” admits Virwani.

Noting how uncertainty and rising cases of Covid in Mumbai are troubling, he adds, “It’s bad enough that I’ve to be troubled about one parent, I don’t have to worry so much about both. When Poland has five to ten thousand cases in a day, they put a lockdown. It’s better to panic in this situation and be doubly careful,” concludes the Inside Edge actor.