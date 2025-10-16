Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears did cocaine while breastfeeding sons in bombshell memoir: ‘The final straw’

Kevin Federline is all set to release his memoir, You Thought You Knew, in the coming days. Amid the hype, an excerpt from the book was obtained by US Weekly, wherein the actor-dancer revealed that his ex-wife, Britney Spears, would allegedly snort cocaine while breastfeeding their sons, Sean and Jayden. Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears used cocaine while breastfeeding, calls it the ‘final straw’ in their marriage

The alleged incident played out during the release party of his album, Playing With Fire, in 2006. Federline also mentioned in his book that when he called out Spears for her act, she went ahead with the divorce proceedings.

Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears did cocaine

In his memoir, Federline went on to reveal that the Princess of Pop said that she would stay at home with their sons, Sean and Jayden. However, he was shocked to see her and his father-in-law at the party.

The DJ further recalled, “I was happy [Jamie Spears] had decided to come support me.” Federline added, “He threw a look my way, shook his head, and motioned to my dressing room door. His expression sat in that flat blank space between disapproval and apprehension, as if to say, ‘She’s here, and it’s not good.’”

Elsewhere, in the memoir, the actor-dancer revealed that when he opened the door, he found Spears and her friend snorting a fat line of cocaine. Detailing the incident further, Federline claimed that he saw the musician donning a blue wig, which was surreal. He added that the singer did not even try to hide it.

While the father of two did not name the other woman, he described her as an “actress who was about to blow up from a role that would transform her life.”

Aftermath of the cocaine incident

According to the excerpt received by US Weekly, Sean and Jayden were 1 year and 1 month old, respectively. When Federline called out his ex-wife and asked her not to nurse the kids, Spears allegedly threw a drink on his face. “That was the proverbial final straw, the breastfeeding thing. Her reaction. That’s what ended us,” he added.

In the days following the incident, Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent, sent a notice to Spears, demanding she stop breastfeeding the babies. Soon after, the musician began the divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, You Thought You Knew will release on October 21.

