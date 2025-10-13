Kid Rock to headline TPUSA halftime show amid Bad Bunny Super Bowl row? Here's the truth

Anticipation is high among MAGA supporters for Turning Point USA's halftime show, which they believe will rival NFL's Super Bowl event next year. The announcement of a parallel show came from the organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, following an outrage over NFL's choice of performer for the Super Bowl event. A poster alleged that Kid Rock would headline the TPUSA halftime show.(X/@NickAdamsinUSA)

Many were displeased with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny being asked to take the stage. The major issue is that most of the singer's tracks are not in English. On top of that Bad Bunny's remarks about skipping US concerts due to the possibility of ICE being outside has not gone down well with conservatives.

Thus, when TPUSA made their announcement, there was much rejoicing among certain sections. With that, came the next question of who would be performing at TPUSA's event. Many guessed it would be Creed. Now, a new poster is doing the rounds on social media which purportedly lists the artists slated to perform at the TPUSA event.

Will Kid Rock perform at TPUSA halftime show?

The poster was shared by various profiles on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). It shows an old-school print with the American bald eagle visible, flanked by a red cap that reads USA and a can with a star on it.

The artists allegedly slated to perform are listed as Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Travis Tritt, Jason Aldean, Aaron Lewis (of Staind), John Rich, Lee Greenwood, Forgigato Blow featuring a guest appearance from Measles.

“WOW: It’s official. It’s happening. TPUSA is launching the first-ever American Patriot Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is how we win. This is how we take our country back,” the person sharing the post wrote.

“I'm watching Kid Rock for halftime show,” another added.

However, there has been no official confirmation from TPUSA about this lineup. HT.com could not independently verify the lineup for TPUSA's halftime show.

One person on X also quipped “Nice Chatgpt poster, guess kid rock can't afford to hire artist anymore.” Notably, the guest appearance is apparently from ‘Measles’, but a Google search shows does not show up any band of that name. Joe Walsh of Eagles fame earlier performed in a band called Measles in his earlier days.

The person who shared the poster also later posted an update on X, saying “As Jack Posobiec stated today, the lineup pictured below is not official or confirmed…but the Turning Point Super Bowl Halftime Show most certainly is.”