What is Bad Bunny net worth? Here's how wealthy he is amid MAGA outrage over Super Bowl Halftime show selection

The NFL's decision to feature Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny as the major act for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show has caused a heated dispute, splitting admirers of his music and conservative detractors who perceive it as a political move. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny .(AFP)

The Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as announced on September 29, 2025.

While Bad Bunny's global popularity makes him an appropriate choice for Super Bowl Halftime, his strong views on immigration, criticism of former President Donald Trump, and Spanish-language songs have sparked reaction among MAGA fans.

MAGA outrage

MAGA fans are disappointed by Bad Bunny's pick, which they see as an affront to American patriotism and traditional ideals. The opposition is centered on a few main points: his Spanish-language songs, gender-fluid wardrobe choices, and open condemnation of Trump-era policies.

On X, users like Robby Starbuck have slammed the NFL for choosing an artist that “hates Trump and MAGA” and pointing out that the majority of Bad Bunny's music is not in English. Starbucks stated that this choice was intended to divide rather than unite supporters behind American football.

Earlier, user Kentucky Girl advocated for a boycott, saying, “We don't have to just sit back and helplessly watch as our children are exposed to this grossly inappropriate content.”

“No songs in English should be banned at one of America’s top-rated TV events,” Danica Patrick said in a post on X.

What is Bad Bunny net worth?

People may be wondering about Bad Bunny's current net worth, considering his success and uproar over his Super Bowl selection.

Bad Bunny's current net worth is $50 million in 2025, as per Just Jared.

His career has been fueled by major songs and partnerships with celebrities such as Drake and Cardi B, as well as record-breaking albums like Un Verano Sin Ti.

The Puerto Rican singer rose to prominence, ruling streaming and live music charts worldwide. His World's Hottest Tour in 2022 allegedly grossed more than $300 million, resulting in the most lucrative concert tour for a Latin artist in history.

Later, Forbes named him one of the top ten highest-paid musicians, saying that he made $88 million from touring and sponsorships with brands like as Adidas, Crocs, and Cheetos. He was also the most streamed musician on Spotify between 2020 and 2022, second in 2023, and third in 2024.

He has starred in WWE and films such as Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, establishing him a Hollywood superstar as well. He emerged as the youngest WWE 24/7 Champion in history at the age of 26. He also appears in 2025's Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing.