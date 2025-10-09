Creed to perform at TPUSA halftime show? Buzz rises amid Bad Bunny Super Bowl row

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA on Thursday announced their own halftime show to counter NFL's Super Bowl halftime performance on February 8, 2026. The move comes amid widespread dissatisfaction among MAGA supporters about Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny being chosen to perform at the Super Bowl show. Now, with TPUSA's announcement, many are wondering if Creed will be performing in the new halftime show. Earlier there was social media buzz, though unfounded, of Creed performing in the Super Bowl halftime show.(Facebook/Creed)

The grouse with Bad Bunny appears to arise from the fact that most of his songs are not in English, and the artist's comments about skipping concerts in the US because ICE could be outside his shows.

Further, Bad Bunny's retort on Saturday Night Live, after speaking in Spanish, that Americans had four months ‘to learn’ if they didn't understand what he said, did not go down well with right-wing supporters.

Even before TPUSA announced their own halftime show, there was social media chatter about Creed performing in the NFL Super Bowl show, though this was unfounded. Now, with TPUSA's announcement, confidence is running relatively high.

Creed at TPUSA halftime show? What people are saying

Several people have expressed excitement at seeing Creed perform at the TPUSA halftime show. “I better see creed on the tpusa halftime show,” one person said.

“This is gonna be a huge culture shift as people look away from the superbowl halftime show! Please bring out Creed,” remarked another.

“Jack Posobiec has been teasing a potential Creed headliner...it would be the halftime show America needs!,” commented another.

Will Creed perform at the TPUSA halftime show?

Indeed Jack Posobiec, conservative political commentator and Charlie Kirk's friend, had called for Creed to be allowed to perform. Then on Kirk's show, on October 1, there was a discussion about TPUSA having a competing halftime show with Creed.

Posobiec, today, confirmed knowing about TPUSA's plan for a competing halftime show all week. “I've had to keep quiet about this all week. And now it's finally official. The TPUSA All American Halftime Show is happening,” he wrote.

This, coupled with his earlier calls to have Creed perform, have led many to believe that the band could be taking the stage at TPUSA's show.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Creed about them performing at TPUSA's halftime show.

The band does not list any concert dates for February, so they're available that month as per their site. The closest listed show in 2026 is in April. As per Celebrity Talent International, a booking agency whose site says it has produced NBC's Super Bowl event, it costs $750,000-$999,998 to book Creed for a concert.