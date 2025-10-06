Creed to perform in Super Bowl 2026 halftime show? Here's the truth amid Bad Bunny row

Buzz online has suggested that there might be a Super Bowl 2026 half time show where American band Creed performs. This comes after Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl 2026 half time show performer, but NFL's choice was slammed by allies of President Donald Trump. Many have suggested there be an alternate halftime show with Florida-based band, Creed, performing.(X/@Creed)

At the heart of the contention has been the Puerto Rican performer's stance on US immigration policy, especially the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated in a recent interview with Benny Johnson of The Benny Show that ICE officials would be present at the Super Bowl. "We'll be all over that place," Noem said.

Jack Posobiec, a conservative political commentator and ‘friend’ of the late Charlie Kirk, suggested on Kirk's show on October 1 that Turning Point USA should put on a halftime show with Creed – the Florida-based band, instead.

Since then, buzz of Creed performing has only gained steam online. “Would you watch a TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show featuring Creed instead of the NFL’s deviant drag show?,” one person asked on X. Another commented, “Seriously, Creed would be such an upgrade over Bad Bunny. Mr. President, can you please make this happen? The NFL needs your help.”

“If TPUSA has a counter Super Bowl halftime show starring Creed, it will crush the NFL,” said another. Others expressed similar excitement stating “I’m not watching the Super Bowl, but I would watch the halftime show starring Creed.”

Another person remarked, “Definitely would watch an TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show featuring Creed instead of the NFL’s show. Or won't be watching anything at all.”

Will Creed perform in the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Despite the buzz online, there is no official confirmation from the band if they will perform in the 2026 halftime show. Even if they did, as per the online chatter, it would be organized by Kirk's TPUSA and not the NFL, so viewers watching Super Bowl would have to tune into TPUSA's channels to see Creed perform.

As per the band's schedule, they have performances at Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise in 2026, but this is only in April, whereas the Super Bowl would be on February 8.

However, for now, Bad Bunny is the only performer slated to take the stage during the 2026 halftime show. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, appeared on Saturday Night Live where he clapped back at the MAGA criticism saying “You have four months to learn if you didn't understand what I just said.”

Bad Bunny's remarks came against the backdrop of many MAGA supporters slamming the singer's lack of English songs.