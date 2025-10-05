Did Coca-Cola threaten to pull Super Bowl sponsorship over Bad Bunny? Here's the truth

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has been announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set for February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The announcement was made during halftime of the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers last week. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will take center-stage at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California on February 8.(AFP)

But while fans around the world celebrated the news, some allies of President Donald Trump were quick to voice their disapproval.

At the heart of the backlash is Bad Bunny’s outspoken criticism of US immigration policy, specifically the use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration.

In a recent interview with i-D magazine, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said he opted not to schedule US stops on his tour due to concerns that ICE might use his concerts to target undocumented fans.

"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times,” he told i-D magazine. “I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US."

“People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he added. “But there was the issue of — like, (expletive) ICE could be outside."

Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, responded to the halftime show announcement on conservative commentator Benny Johnson’s show, warning, "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else."

He added, “I don’t care whose concert it is … if you’re illegal, you’re getting kicked out of the country."

Viral rumors

As political criticism mounted, a wave of unverified and false claims began circulating online, suggesting that the NFL was under pressure to cancel Bad Bunny’s performance.

One widely shared post claimed that Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey had issued an ultimatum threatening to pull Super Bowl sponsorship unless Bad Bunny was dropped.

The post, which has no credible source, read, "The battle over America’s biggest stage has exploded into open confrontation. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey has issued an unprecedented ultimatum: either the NFL cancels Bad Bunny’s controversial Super Bowl halftime performance, or the world’s most iconic soft drink brand will walk away from one of its most lucrative sponsorship deals. The warning sent shockwaves across the sports and business world, raising questions about culture, commerce, and the true cost of chasing global trends over American traditions."

However, this claim is not true. There is no evidence to support this claim. Coca-Cola has not issued any such statement, and the rumor appears to originate from a sensationalized and likely satirical Facebook post.