Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance canceled amid MAGA ICE outrage? Here's the truth

Bad Bunny has been announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, scheduled for February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The news was revealed during Sunday Night Football’s broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny at Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.(AFP)

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement, as quoted by Variety. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

Past remarks resurface

Shortly after the announcement, a previous statement made by the Grammy-winning artist began recirculating online. In an interview with i-D magazine, Bad Bunny explained why he would skip US dates during his tour.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times,” he told i-D magazine. “I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US."

“People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he added. “But there was the issue of — like, (expletive) ICE could be outside."

Trump allies respond

Supporters of President Donald Trump quickly criticized the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny as the halftime performer.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared on conservative host Benny Johnson’s show, warning, "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else."

He added, “I don’t care whose concert it is … if you’re illegal, you’re getting kicked out of the country."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also weighed in, saying enforcement efforts would be in place during the event.

"I have the responsibility to make sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave safely. That's what America’s about," Noem told Benny Johnson. “We'll be all over that place.”

Bad Bunny's performance canceled?

As the backlash grew, unverified social media posts falsely claimed that Bad Bunny’s halftime show had been canceled due to MAGA outrage.

“Bad Bunny will no longer be performing during the Super Bowl because of MAGA outrage,” one post claimed.

Another added, “BREAKING: The Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Bad Bunny has been OFFICIALLY canceled.”

However, these claims are completely false. As of now, neither Bad Bunny nor the NFL has issued any statement confirming or suggesting a cancellation. The halftime show remains scheduled as planned.