Bad Bunny 'SNL' monologue: Singer hits back at MAGA over Super Bowl halftime show backlash, ‘You have four months to…’

Bad Bunny clapped back at his adverse response to the announcement that he will be performing in the Super Bowl halftime show during the first episode of Season 51 of Saturday Night Live (SNL). Bad Bunny is excited about his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, viewing it as a victory for his culture.(AFP)

“I'm very happy,” stated Bunny in regards to the impending event during his bilingual monologue. “And I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and who was born and raised in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, has long been recognized for having contributed to the rise in popularity of Spanish-language rap music.

He has been a staunch critic of President Donald Trump and has previously discussed his decision to skip performances in the US due to worries about ICE raids.

Following Bunny's remarks about being thrilled to be performing in the Super Bowl, a supercut of Fox News footage was shown on Saturday Night Live. In its coverage, the network emphasized the rapper's previous remarks against ICE and slammed the NFL for hiring a Spanish-speaking performer.

However, the supercut was edited to include broadcasters Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity to say, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

‘It’s a win for all of us,’ says Bad Bunny

The EoO hitmaker then expressed his sincere gratitude in his native tongue to everyone who is truly anticipating his Super Bowl performance.

“It’s more than a win for myself. It’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

“You have four months to learn if you didn't understand what I just said,” he continued, switching to English.

Bad Bunny stated in an interview with i-D magazine in September that he had decided not to play in the US as part of his most recent tour due to ICE concerns.

“I've been thinking about it these dates, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States,” Bunny stated in a post on X before the announcement.

Bad Bunny faces backlash

The White House, Trump supporters, and MAGA have all criticized his remarks. ICE officials would be present at the Super Bowl, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated in a recent interview with Benny Johnson of The Benny Show. "We'll be all over that place," Noem said, adding that only law-abiding Americans who cherish their nation should attend the Super Bowl.

Following his Super Bowl announcement, Bad Bunny released the following statement: "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown…this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL ["Go tell your grandma we're going to be the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW]"."