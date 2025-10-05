Will Bad Bunny speak about Super Bowl-ICE row on SNL tonight? Details here

Bad Bunny is having a massive week, and is kicking things off for Season 51 of Saturday Night Live with the episode today. The Puerto Rican musician was also announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, earlier this week. Bad Bunny will be followed in subsequent weeks by Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter.(AP)

Bad Bunny is also coming off a historic residency in Puerto Rico, which ends Saturday. In his second “SNL” hosting gig, he'll be joined by musical guest Doja Cat, who is making her debut in that role.

Also Bad Bunny will be followed in subsequent weeks by Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter. All three were highlights of the 50th season celebrations, with Bad Bunny performing at the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert " and also serving as the final musical guest of the season.

Will Bad Bunny speak about Super Bowl row on SNL?

Bad Bunny has become the focus of right-wing ire after he was announced as the Super Bowl performer. The issue seems to rise from the fact that the majority of Bad Bunny's songs are not in English. Many have clamored for a ‘US citizen’ to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

An old statement of Bad Bunny where he said he wasn't touring in the US due to ICE has also resurfaced. Following this, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said “We’ll be all over that place. We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law abiding American citizen.”

There is no confirmation of whether Bad Bunny will be speaking about the Super Bowl row on SNL.

Upon being announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny had issued a statement, saying, “What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” Variety reported. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” the statement continued.

(With AP inputs)