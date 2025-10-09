Bad Bunny stays seated during ‘God Bless America’ amid Super Bowl row; 'should disqualify you'

Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the Puerto Rican musician, has managed to ruffle conservative feathers again, with a TMZ report claiming that he chose not to stand when ‘God Bless America’ was playing at the New York Yankees game, this Tuesday night. Bad Bunny attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.(Getty Images via AFP)

Bad Bunny's actions come at a time when his choice as the performer for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show has irked Donald Trump supporters. The grouse stems from most of Bad Bunny's music not being in English, and the singer's earlier comments about choosing to skip doing shows in the US because 'ICE could be outside' his concerts.

What has Bad Bunny done now

During the 7th inning stretch, most people in the audience stood and sang along to the rendition of God Bless America. However, photos obtained by TMZ appeared to show that Bad Bunny chose not to stand, instead taking the game in with his friends.

The report of Bad Bunny not standing up has begun to do the rounds on social media, but as one person noted that the First Amendment protected the action. “First amendment right unfortunately, but it's still scummy.”

However, many others were far less forgiving after Bad Bunny chose not to stand up for the song.

Reactions to Bad Bunny

Several reactions to Bad Bunny's action were harsher. One person exclaimed “Deport him.” Notably, as a Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny is a US citizen by birth, and cannot therefore be deported. Meanwhile, another person noted, “Not standing for the anthem should disqualify you from performing at the Super Bowl in any capacity.”

Yet another individual stated, “F him.. Hey NFL.. My tv will be turned off during half time at my 50 people + Superbowl Party !!”

The Trump administration has also been asked for comments about Bad Bunny, and while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has said ICE will be ‘all over’ the Super Bowl, President Trump has played it relatively cool saying of Bad Bunny “I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, meanwhile suggested that Lee Greenwood would have been a better pick for the halftime show.