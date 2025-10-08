Watch: Bad Bunny grabs foul ball at Yankees-Blue Jays playoff game

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny found himself in the spotlight on Tuesday, October 7, but not at a music concert this time. Instead, he was at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Bad Bunny attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 7.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 31-year-old received a ball from a foul play after it landed near him. He initially had to dodge it as it came down, but seemed delighted to have possession of the ball later. The MLB's official account shared the video on X. He could be seen sitting in the front row, right behind the backstop.

According to Marca, the singer is a well-known sports fan and has been involved with other teams and codes too. He has worked with the WWE and has been a vocal supporter of certain baseball and basketball teams. His biggest accomplishment, though, is being set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl confirmation

The major announcement that Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show at the end of the ongoing season has led to a major debate in the US. The Puerto Rican would be the first Latin singer to headline the Super Bowl’s halftime performance. But his political views and some of his comments have drawn criticism over the NFL’s move, including from President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they are doing it — it’s, like, crazy,” Trump said, according to Politico. “They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Recently, the rapper made an appearance on Saturday Night Live and spoke in Spanish in his monologue. This, too, kicked up a storm, especially his comments at the end of the monologue.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” he said in Spanish, as per Politico.

Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s policies on immigration and vocally supported Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s candidate in the 2024 US presidential election. As a result, many people on the right are unhappy with his selection for the Super Bowl show.

FAQs:

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican singer who mainly performs in Spanish.

Who won the game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays which Bad Bunny attended?

The Yankees emerged victorious on their home field.

When is Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in California.