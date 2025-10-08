Did Trump say he 'talked to the president of Puerto Rico' about Bad Bunny? Here's the truth

Puerto Rican singer and global music icon Bad Bunny is facing controversy following his selection as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Critics have taken issue with the singer's past criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Donald Trump blasted the NFL's decision to feature Bad Bunny as the halftime performer.(AFP and AP/PTI)

Bad Bunny addresses critics on Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny used his hosting debut on the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live to directly address the controversy.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy,” he told the audience. “I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News."

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” he continued.

Bad Bunny then delivered a heartfelt message in Spanish to his Latino community: "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Also Read: Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance canceled amid MAGA ICE outrage? Here's the truth

Trump calls NFL's choice 'absolutely ridiculous'

President Trump also weighed in, blasting the NFL's decision to feature Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. During an appearance on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports, Trump claimed he had never heard of the artist.

“The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is,” host Kelly told Trump. “This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

Trump responded, "never heard of him">I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is… I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment — I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Also Read: Did Coca-Cola threaten to pull Super Bowl sponsorship over Bad Bunny? Here's the truth

Viral 'president of Puerto Rico' quote

Amid the controversy, viral social media posts falsely claimed that Trump said he had “spoken to the President of Puerto Rico” in response to Bad Bunny’s halftime show selection.

One widely shared fake image showed a Fox News chyron reading "I have asked the President of Puerto Rico to look into if we can deport Bad Bunny back there after the Super Bowl."

These claims are completely fabricated. Trump never made such a statement, and no such chyron appeared on Fox News. The quote is satirical.