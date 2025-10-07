Did Brandon Lake call Bad Bunny 'puppet of the Left' amid Super Bowl backlash? Here's the truth

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny's selection as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner has ignited backlash, particularly from conservative circles, including supporters of President Donald Trump. Critics have taken issue with his past political comments, especially his criticism of Trump's immigration policies. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will take center-stage at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California on February 8.(Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)

Among the most vocal critics is Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump adviser now affiliated with the Department of Homeland Security. Speaking on The Benny Show, Lewandowski issued a stark warning that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be present at the Super Bowl.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski said. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.” He added, “Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem echoed the sentiment, saying, “We’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law. So, I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country."

Bad Bunny responds on SNL

Addressing the controversy directly, Bad Bunny used his appearance as host of the Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere to respond to critics.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy,” he told the audience. “I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News."

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” he continued.

He then delivered a heartfelt message in Spanish to his Latino community: "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Closing with a playful challenge in English, he added, “And, if you didn’t understand know what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Misinformation spreads online

In the wake of the announcement, social media has been flooded with misinformation and false claims. Viral posts falsely suggested that Bad Bunny had been replaced as the halftime performer and that Coca-Cola had withdrawn Super Bowl sponsorship in protest.

Another widely shared hoax involved American Christian singer Brandon Lake. A viral Facebook post falsely claimed that Lake had condemned Bad Bunny as a “Spanish-singing puppet of the Left” and declared that the “league has just declared war on America."

However, no such statement was ever made by Lake, and there is no evidence he has commented on the Super Bowl performance at all.