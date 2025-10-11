Charlie Kirk assassination: Erika's strong message amid conspiracy theories - ‘Greater the suffering…’

Erika Kirk, wife of Charlie Kirk and the new Turning Point USA CEO, has opened up about life without her husband on the one-month anniversary of his assassination. Charlie, the Turning Point USA founder, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Erika Kirk wrote about grief on the one-month anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination.(X/@EricLDaugh)

Erika taking to X today, wrote “…there is no linear blueprint for grief.” Detailing the process of grieving, Erika continued “One day you’re collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you’re playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face.”

She added, “They say time heals. But love doesn’t ask to be healed. Love asks to be remembered. It’s humbling to realize that this magnitude of suffering didn’t steal my love for my husband. It amplified it. It crystallized it.”

Further, Erika said “I carry my Charlie in every breath, in every ache, and in every quiet act of day to day living as I attempt to relearn what that rhythm will be. And what I’ve realized through these past 30 days is the greater the suffering, the purer the love. And I have never loved him more than I do now.”

The video she shared is a compilation of scenes after Kirk's assassination, where supporters showed up in large numbers, and other scenes show loving moments Erika and the conservative political commentator shared.

Charlie Kirk assassination: Conspiracy theories

Erika's comment about grieving her late husband comes at a time when there are several conspiracy theories doing the rounds about Kirk's death. Many happen to come from former TPUSA employee Candace Owens.

The right-wing commentator has now alleged that Israel was somehow involved in Kirk's killing. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, announced that he would give the Medal of Freedom to Kirk on what would have been his 32nd birthday, which would have been on October 14.