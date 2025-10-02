Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Erika Kirk's new foe, Nick Fuentes' scathing takedown of Turning Point USA CEO: ‘Got a bad feeling’

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 03:02 am IST

Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, who used to be Charlie Kirk's foe, is now now going after his wife Erika. 

Erika Kirk, the new Turning Point USA CEO, is already under fire from her late husband Charlie's foe. Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes did not pull any punches when commenting about Erika, who took her husband's position in TPUSA after he was assassinated on September 10.

Erika Kirk became the TPUSA CEO after husband Charlie was assassinated. (X/@AmericanPeachh)

Fuentes, who has been a TPUSA rival for a long time, said “I really don’t like how [Turning Point USA] has been handling his death. It’s gratuitous.” He was speaking on his stream on Rumble.

What Nick Fuentes said about Erika Kirk

Fuentes said he ‘got a really bad feeling’ about Erika and the organization since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

“I am getting this vibe from her that she’s very fake,” Fuentes said on Saturday. Further, he remarked ‘something’s not right there’, when speaking about how Erika grieved after Charlie's killing. “She looks like she’s over the moon. She’s happy as a clam,” he added.

Also Read | Groypers vs Turning Point USA: Nick Fuentes' feud with Charlie Kirk explained

Erika's appearances in the wake of Charlie's killing has led to some comments. There were talks about her entry to fireworks during the memorial event.

“Everyone says ‘Oh everybody grieves differently.’ I don’t know how much mileage we can get out of that one,” Fuentes said about it, adding, “I think they were pushing it when she filmed his dead body. I think they were pushing it when she took control of the organization 72 hours later. I think they were pushing it with the fireworks and the WWE Batista entrance when she gave the eulogy at his funeral.”

He also said that TPUSA was ‘pushing it’ with their promotional ploys and said about Erika's post-assassination tour: “no one wants to be the a--hole” but “everyone’s thinking it”.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested and charged with murder after Kirk's shooting. If found guilty, he could get the death penalty.

Follow Us On